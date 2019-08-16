Wet and windy for much of the UK on Friday

Outbreaks of often heavy rain in the northwest will spread eastwards today, with a wet and windy day for much of the UK.

Gales will be possible along coasts and over high ground in the west in particular, but we will see an improvement across Scotland and Northern Ireland by the afternoon.

Here, the wind will start to ease and sunny spells will develop. However, some heavy showers will be possible in the northwest too, perhaps with thunder.

Temperatures will be suppressed with the wind and rain, with a top temperature of 23 Celsius (73 F) in the sunshine.