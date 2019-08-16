Widow of Emiliano Sala plane crash pilot hopes new poisoning evidence will clear his name

The widow of the pilot who died alongside Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala in a plane crash says she hopes new evidence emerging this week will clear him of blame.

Nora Ibbotson says the memory of husband David had been tarnished for months following the accident which saw the light aircraft plunge into the Channel as the pair flew to England.

At the time, it was speculated the crash could have been down to pilot error, the weather or the air-worthiness of the aircraft.

But this week, investigators revealed Sala was exposed to harmful levels of carbon monoxide before he was killed and it is likely Mr Ibbotson - whose body has never been found - was also affected.

Now Mrs Ibbotson says the truth is emerging: "I always said that things would come out in the end - and now they are coming out six months later."