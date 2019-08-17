Boris Johnson to tell Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron there must be new Brexit deal

Boris Johnson is heading to Berlin and Paris for talks. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson will tell Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron that there must be a new Brexit deal when he makes his first trip abroad as Prime Minister. Mr Johnson will make clear to the French president and German chancellor that Britain will leave the European Union on October 31 with or without a deal. The PM, who is heading to Berlin on Wednesday and Paris on Thursday, is expected to say Parliament will not and cannot cancel the outcome of the EU referendum.

Boris Johnson will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday Credit: PA

He will insist there must be a new deal to replace Theresa May’s thrice-defeated Withdrawal Agreement if Britain is to leave with a settlement on October 31. However, Number 10 said it expects there will be “very little discussion” of Brexit during the visits, predicting that each side would state its position and then move on to other topics. Instead, it is thought the discussions will revolve around next weekend’s G7 agenda - with topics including foreign policy, security, trade and the environment likely to dominate.

Mr Johnson will meet world leaders at the summit in Biarritz, France, where he will seek to spread the message of the UK’s "renewed global reach". He is also expected to discuss how states can work together to address challenges facing the world’s biggest economies, such as fears about the financial system, security issues and climate change. Details of the PM’s travel plans emerged as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reiterated his call for MPs to work together to prevent a no-deal Brexit.