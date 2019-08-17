Customs and Border Protection outage delays flights from major US airports

Travellers flying into the US ran into long lines at major airports nationwide because of a temporary computer outage that affected the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency.

Airports warned travellers – both Americans returning home and foreign visitors – of delays, and some travellers tweeted photos and videos of huge lines.

A CBP spokeswoman said the systems were running again by Friday evening on the east coast.

The agency did not precisely explains the breakdown, but the spokeswoman said there was “no indication of any nefarious activity”.