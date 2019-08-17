Dozens feared dead or wounded after explosion at Kabul wedding hall

Dozens of people are feared dead or wounded after an explosion ripped through a wedding hall in Afghanistan’s capital, a government official said.

Hundreds of people were believed to be inside the hall in Kabul, and emergency services said that at least 20 people have been taken to hospital.

Interior ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said there was no immediate information on the cause of the blast.

Both the Taliban and a local affiliate of the Islamic State group carry out bloody attacks in the city.