Grieving officers lay tributes for killed newlywed colleague Pc Andrew Harper

Police have been laying tributes to Pc Andrew Harper who died after he was dragged along by a vehicle. Credit: PA

Grieving officers have laid floral tributes at the scene where a newlywed police officer died after he was dragged along by a vehicle. Pc Andrew Harper, 28, died following a “serious incident” at about 11.30pm on Thursday near the A4 Bath Road, between Reading and Newbury, at the village of Sulhamstead in Berkshire. Thames Valley Police said 10 boys and men aged between 13 and 30 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody at various police stations in the force area. On Saturday morning officers stationed at the scene laid flowers near two tents which had been erected on Ufton Lane, with one describing him as “Thames Valley’s finest”.

Pc Andrew Harper and his wife, Lissie, celebrating their wedding four weeks ago. Credit: Mark Lord/PA

Another tribute read: “A shockingly sad day. We come together as a brotherhood at times like this and hopefully your family can take some comfort from that love and support.” Chief Constable John Campbell said that Pc Harper joined as a special constable in 2010 before becoming a police officer a year later, serving in the Roads Policing Proactive Unit based at Abingdon Police Station. He added that the officer “only married four weeks ago”, and pictures show Pc Harper and his new wife Lissie celebrating their wedding at the award-winning stately venue Ardington House, a Georgian manor in Oxfordshire set in gardens and parkland.

A message from officers of the Thames Valley Police armed response vehicles unit on a floral tribute at the scene Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Relatives described the day as a “dream wedding”. Mr Campbell said Pc Harper was a “highly regarded, popular member of the team”, adding: “Everybody I’ve spoken to about Andrew talked about the incredible personality he was, what a fantastic police officer, and what a great friend and man he was, and he’ll be sorely missed by everybody.” Mr Campbell extended his thanks to the officers and other emergency services who attended the incident for their support and professionalism at what was an “obviously distressing scene”. He said the force’s flags will fly at half mast as a sign of respect “in honour and memory of Andrew”.

A tribute left to Pc Harper from 'all in B Squad'. Credit: PA

Pc Harper is the first officer to be killed on duty since March 2017, when unarmed Pc Keith Palmer was stabbed by Khalid Masood during the Westminster Bridge terror attack. The incident comes after a police constable was run over by a suspected car thief in Birmingham last week. The married 42-year-old traffic officer from West Midlands Police is facing “potentially life-changing” injuries, a senior officer told PA. This came just days after Metropolitan Police constable Stuart Outten, 28, was left with head and hand injuries after challenging a motor offences suspect allegedly armed with a machete in Leyton, east London.

A growing floral tribute at the scene of Pc Harper's death. Credit: PA