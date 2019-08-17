Hong Kong teachers’ rally kicks off another weekend of protests

Pro-democracy protesters march in Hong Kong. Credit: AP

School teachers in Hong Kong are marching to the official residence of the city leader as another weekend of protests got under way. An overflow crowd rallied at a public square in the financial district before setting off for Government House, carrying signs that read “Protect the next generation” and umbrellas to ward off intermittent downpours. Teachers say they want to show their support for the protesters, many of whom are students. It's the 11th-straight weekend of protests in the former British territory - and Beijing has warned its patience with the demonstrations turning violence is running thin.

Teachers plan a peaceful march through Hong Kong. Credit: AP

They said the government should answer the protesters’ demands and stop using what they called police violence to disperse demonstrators who take over streets and besiege and deface government buildings. “We are here due to continuous violence by the government and police,” said a secondary school teacher, who gave only his last name, Ko. “We feel we have the right to protect our students.”

White ribbons are being tied to railings to symbolise the pure intentions of young protesters. Credit: AP

Hong Kong’s protests, nearing the end of their 10th week, show no sign of relenting. Both a march on the Kowloon side of Victoria Harbour and a counter-rally backing the government were planned for later on Saturday.

Pro-democracy protesters wait to cross a road during a march Credit: Vincent Yu/AP