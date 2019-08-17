Jeremy Corbyn again insists he should be caretaker PM despite plan’s blows

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hopes to keep the unity government ball in play. Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has insisted he should be installed as a caretaker prime minister to stop a no-deal Brexit, despite his plan receiving repeated blows. The Labour leader said the electoral process in the last general election needed to be respected, and that it should be the Opposition who are invited to form a government if a no-confidence motion in Boris Johnson’s administration succeeds. However, his proposal has been knocked back by the Liberal Democrats and senior pro-Remain Tories who he would need onside to form an emergency government. But on a visit to Bolton, Mr Corbyn dodged the question of whether the likes of veterans Ken Clarke, of the Conservatives, or Labour's Harriet Harman would be less divisive figures to lead a unity government.

He said: “What we need is a respect for the electoral process that brought about the results from the last general election. “What we need is a government that is prepared to negotiate with the European Union so we don’t have a crash-out on the 31st.

Ken Clarke has said he's willing to step up - as Jo Swinson suggested Harriet Harman may also be a contender. Credit: PA

“This Government clearly doesn’t want to do that. Boris Johnson just wants to take us into the arms of the Americans and Donald Trump on a sweetheart trade deal. “We are not going to do that. We will do everything we can to stop a no-deal Brexit. “I am the leader of the Labour Party, Labour is the largest opposition party by far. That is the process that must be followed.” Earlier Sir Oliver, who was among recipients of a letter from Mr Corbyn outlining his plan, said it was “well worth” having discussions across the Commons to prevent the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal.

Sir Oliver Letwin said he would not be able to support a bid to put the Labour leader in Number 10 Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA