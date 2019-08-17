'Jihadi Jack' reportedly stripped of UK citizenship

The Muslim convert allegedly fled from his Oxfordshire home to fight for IS in Syria. Credit: ITV News

Jack Letts, also known as 'Jihadi Jack', has reportedly been stripped of his UK citizenship. The 24-year-old, who holds dual nationality through his Canadian father John Letts and British mother Sally Lane left his Oxfordshire home in 2014 to allegedly fight with the so-called Islamic State in Syria. The Home Office decision was first reported by the Mail On Sunday and then confirmed by ITV News sources. ITV News understands the decision was signed off during the final days of the Theresa May administration, but the new Home Secretary, Priti Patel, had the option to overrule her predecessor.

The Briton exclusively told ITV News in February he wanted to come home after being held for two years in a Kurdish prison - saying he missed the home comforts of British life, including pasties and episodes of Doctor Who. Jack admitted to ITV News in the interview that he had freely joined the terrorist organisation, he said: "Obviously that’s why I said people believe me to be a terrorist...terrorist…it depends on your definition…‘one man’s…’ that’s the wrong thing to use. "I understand...I was an idiot. Like I said, I’m not trying to make myself innocent…according to this definition of course I was a terrorist. But it is not the life I want to lead now. That’s not why I left. If I wanted to stay as an idiot …I wouldn’t have left."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Decisions on depriving a dual national of citizenship are based on substantial advice from officials, lawyers and the intelligence agencies and all available information. "This power is one way we can counter the terrorist threat posed by some of the most dangerous individuals and keep our country safe."

