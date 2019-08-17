Search for six-year-old boy who fell into river to resume on Sunday

The search for a missing six-year-old boy who fell into a river will continue on Sunday morning, emergency services said.

The child fell into the River Stour in Sandwich, Kent, on Saturday afternoon, with officers called to Richborough Road at about 1.20pm, Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) said.

Specialist search and rescue teams were joined by large numbers of public volunteers scouring river banks and waterways.

As the search was called off after 10pm on Saturday owing to darkness, members of the public were warned about their own safety if they continued to search, including working in groups and using torches.