Woman who thought she had kidney stones gives birth to triplets

A woman who was taken to hospital with what she thought was kidney stones turned out to be going into labour with triplets.

Dannette Giltz, from Sturgis in South Dakota, in the US, had no idea she was pregnant until she arrived at hospital on August 10.

"I started getting pains, I figured it was kidney stones because I’ve went through them before," she said.

Doctors soon realised Mrs Giltz was actually 34 weeks pregnant and in labour with, they initially thought, twins.