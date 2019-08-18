Boris Johnson: UK must do more to fight anti-vaxxers

The UK must do more to fight back against anti-vaccine propaganda and stop the spread of treatable infectious diseases, the prime minister has said. Credit: PA

The UK must do more to fight back against anti-vaccine propaganda and stop the spread of treatable infectious diseases, the prime minister has said. More than 230 cases of measles were recorded in England in the first three months of 2019 and with an estimated half a million children still unvaccinated against the disease, Boris Johnson said “decisive action” was urgently needed to improve immunisation rates and counter vaccine scepticism. Mr Johnson promised to increase efforts to reach under-vaccinated communities and demand that social media companies attend a summit to discuss the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories on their platforms.

“After a period of progress where we were once able to declare Britain measles free, we’ve now seen hundreds of cases of measles in the UK this year. One case of this horrible disease is too many, and I am determined to step up our efforts to tackle its spread,” the prime minister, who will visit a hospital on Monday to announce his plans, said. Matt Hancock, the health secretary, will unveil a wider strategy around vaccination uptake later this year, Downing Street added. Mr Hancock has previously refused to rule out mandatory vaccinations or stopping unvaccinated children from attending school - a policy adopted by Italy earlier this year in a bid to improve its low uptake. Outbreaks have been reported in Manchester, Kent and areas of London already this year, prompting Public Health England to publicly appeal to parents to make sure babies are taken for their first MMR jab - usually around their first birthday - and the second dose before starting school.

