British stuntman 'breaks world record for fastest headstand on a motorbike'

A British stuntman has broken the world record for performing a handstand on a motorbike travelling at 76 miles per hour. Marco George, 30, set a world record for the fastest ever headstand, where he reached 76.1764mph at the Straightliners World’s Fastest Wheelie Competition at the Elvington airfield in North Yorkshire on Saturday. Mr George's feat is expected to be certified by Guiness World Records, with the previous mark thought to be 30mph - a mark Mr George had been hoping to double.

The daredevil, from Fleet, Hampshire, said: "I don’t know what happened, I just clicked into the next gear of what I normally do and managed to pull a 76. I feel amazing and relieved.” Mr George had to buy a new helmet on the morning of the attempt becuase the one he had did not meet the necessary safety requirements. It meant he went through a couple of failed runs as he got used to the new equipment before clocking a speed of 68mph on his first official run.

Marco George promised his mother he would stop if he topped 70mph Credit: Worldreach/PA