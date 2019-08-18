Gibraltar rejects latest US request to hold Iran oil supertanker

The Grace 1 is free to leave Gibraltar after it was stopped in the British territory.. Credit: AP

Gibraltar has rejected a renewed request from the US to not release the Iranian supertanker seized last month. The Grace 1 is free to leave Gibraltar after it was stopped in the British territory for allegedly attempting to break EU sanctions by delivering oil to Syria. Gibraltar's government said the ship, carrying 2.1 million barrels of Iranian crude oil, was free to leave, as US sanctions on Iran have no equivalent in the UK or the rest of the EU. The US unsealed a warrant on Friday to seize the vessel, a day after Gibraltar lifted the ship's detention.

The Grace 1 is still at anchor off the coast of Gibraltar, along with the 2.1 million barrels of oil. A new crew is expected to arrive and sail the tanker to an undisclosed location. The detention of the Grace 1 saw Iran later seize the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which remains held by the Islamic Republic. The Grace 1’s release comes after the US under President Donald Trump pulled out of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers over a year ago, setting in motion a growing confrontation between Tehran and the West over its atomic programme. Reacting to the latest developments, Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the US of trying to “steal our property on the high seas”.

