Government hits back at leaked Operation Yellowhammer report which suggests no-deal will lead to shortages
The Government has hit back at a leaked report which suggests that the "most likely" effects of leaving the EU without a deal would be a three-month "meltdown" at the UK's ports, and food and medicine shortages.
Leaked Operation Yellowhammer documents published in the Sunday Times suggest that the UK will face shortages of fuel, food and medicine if it leaves the European Union without a transition deal, jamming ports and requiring a hard border in Ireland.
Operation Yellowhammer is the Government's code name for its over-arching no-deal Brexit contingency plan.
However, the Government has dismissed the report as "Project Fear" and out of date, saying that many changes to no-deal planning have been implemented since the report was compiled.
"The document is from when ministers were blocking what needed to be done to get ready to leave and the funds were not available," a Government source told ITV News.
"It has been deliberately leaked by a former minister in an attempt to influence discussions with the EU.
“Those obstructing preparation are no longer in Government, £2 billion of extra funding has already been made available and Whitehall has been stood up to actually do the work through the daily ministerial meetings.
"The entire posture of the Government has changed.”
Michael Gove - the Cabinet minister responsible for no-deal planning - took to Twitter to insist that Yellowhammer represents only a "worst-case scenario".
It comes as it was revealed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet the leaders of France and Germany later this week to ask for a new Brexit deal, but stress that the UK is prepared to leave the EU without one.
The Times said the Operation Yellowhammer forecasts, which were compiled by the Cabinet Office, set out the most likely aftershocks of a no-deal Brexit rather than the worst case scenarios.
The newspaper said up to 85% of lorries using the main channel crossings “may not be ready” for French customs, meaning disruption at ports would potentially last up to three months before the flow of traffic improves.
The Government also believes a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic will be likely as current plans to avoid widespread checks will prove unsustainable, the Times said.
“Compiled this month by the Cabinet Office under the codename Operation Yellowhammer, the dossier offers a rare glimpse into the covert planning being carried out by the government to avert a catastrophic collapse in the nation’s infrastructure,” the Times reported.
“The file, marked 'official-sensitive' — requiring security clearance on a 'need to know' basis — is remarkable because it gives the most comprehensive assessment of the UK’s readiness for a no-deal Brexit.”
Asked about the Yellowhammer documents, energy minister Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News: “I think there’s a lot of scaremongering around, and a lot of people are playing into ‘Project Fear’...
"We’ve got to prepare for no-deal.”
“We will be fully prepared to leave without a deal on October 31.”
Mr Johnson made it his mandate when he became Tory leader that he would ensure the UK leaves the EU on October 31 "come what may" and "do or die".
The Prime Minister has repeatedly said the UK will leave the bloc with or without a deal by Halloween.
While Mr Johnson will this week ask the EU for a new Brexit deal, European leaders have repeatedly refused to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement which includes an Irish border insurance policy that Mr Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, agreed in November.
On Sunday, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay tweeted that he had signed a piece of legislation which set in stone the repeal of the 1972 European Communities act - the laws which made Britain a member of the organisation now known as the EU.
Though the move is largely procedural, in line with previously approved laws, Mr Barclay said in a statement that it was a "a clear signal to the people of this country that there is no turning back (from Brexit)".
Late on Saturday, more than 100 MPs revealed that they had written to Mr Johnson calling for an emergency recall of Parliament to discuss the Brexit situation.
Parliament is currently on its summer recess and will not sit until the beginning of September.
“We face a national emergency, and parliament must now be recalled in August and sit permanently until October 31 so that the voices of the people can be heard, and that there can be proper scrutiny of your government,” the letter said.
The Prime Minister is coming under pressure from politicians across the political spectrum to prevent a disorderly departure, with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn vowing this week to bring down Mr Johnson’s Government in early September to prevent a no-deal Brexit.
The Labour leader has insisted he should be installed as a caretaker prime minister to stop a no-deal Brexit, if a no-confidence motion in Mr Johnson's administration succeeds, despite his plan receiving repeated blows.