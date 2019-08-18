Government hits back at leaked Operation Yellowhammer report which suggests no-deal will lead to shortages

The Government has hit back at a leaked report which suggests that the "most likely" effects of leaving the EU without a deal would be a three-month "meltdown" at the UK's ports, and food and medicine shortages.

Leaked Operation Yellowhammer documents published in the Sunday Times suggest that the UK will face shortages of fuel, food and medicine if it leaves the European Union without a transition deal, jamming ports and requiring a hard border in Ireland.

Operation Yellowhammer is the Government's code name for its over-arching no-deal Brexit contingency plan.

However, the Government has dismissed the report as "Project Fear" and out of date, saying that many changes to no-deal planning have been implemented since the report was compiled.

"The document is from when ministers were blocking what needed to be done to get ready to leave and the funds were not available," a Government source told ITV News.

"It has been deliberately leaked by a former minister in an attempt to influence discussions with the EU.

“Those obstructing preparation are no longer in Government, £2 billion of extra funding has already been made available and Whitehall has been stood up to actually do the work through the daily ministerial meetings.

"The entire posture of the Government has changed.”