Iranian tanker sought by US heads to unknown destination

An Iranian supertanker hauling 130 million dollars (£107m) worth of crude oil that the US suspects is tied to a sanctioned organisation has begun moving away from Gibraltar, marine traffic monitoring data showed late Sunday. The trail left by GPS data on Marinetraffic.com, a vessel tracking service, showed the Iran-flagged Adrian Darya 1, previously known as Grace 1, moving shortly before midnight. The tanker slowly steered south east toward a narrow stretch of international waters separating Morocco and the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula.

Authorities in Gibraltar rejected the United States’ latest request not to release the supertanker Credit: Marcos Moreno/AP

The vessel had been detained for a month in Gibraltar for allegedly attempting to breach European Union sanctions on Syria. Gibraltar authorities rejected an eleventh-hour attempt by the United States to reseize the oil tanker, arguing that EU regulations are less strict than US sanctions on Iran. The vessel’s next destination was not immediately known. Iran’s ambassador to Britain, Hamid Baeidinejad, had earlier announced on Twitter that the ship was expected to leave Sunday night. The tanker’s release comes amid a growing confrontation between Iran and the West after US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers more than a year ago. Shortly after the tanker’s detention in early July near Gibraltar, Iran seized the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which remains held by the Islamic Republic. Analysts had said the Iranian ship’s release by Gibraltar could see the Stena Impero go free. Gibraltar’s government said Sunday it was allowing the Iranian tanker’s release because “the EU sanctions regime against Iran – which is applicable in Gibraltar – is much narrower than that applicable in the US”.

Crew members of the Grace 1 remove the name of the ship Credit: Marcos Moreno/AP