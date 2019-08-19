Man charged with murder of Pc Andrew Harper

The 28-year-old constable died from multiple injuries after being dragged by a vehicle.

Pc Harper died while responding to reports of a burglary in the Berkshire village of Bradfield Southend at around 11.30pm on Thursday.

Jed Foster, who turned 20 in July, has also been charged with the theft of a quad bike.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Pc Andrew Harper.

Pc Harper's wife Lissie released a tribute to the man she married just weeks ago, calling him "the kindest, loveliest, most selfless person" and adding: "My darling boy I do not know how I will be able to survive without you."

Chief Crown Prosecutor Jaswant Narwal, said: “Following the death of Pc Harper in Berkshire, the Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Thames Valley Police to charge Jed Foster, 20, with murder and the theft of a quad bike.

“We will offer to meet with PC Harper’s family to explain the basis of the decision we have made following a lengthy review of the evidence available.

“May I remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Foster are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The remaining nine people arrested in connection with the case have been released on bail until September 13.