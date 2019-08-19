Brexit general election 'once-in-a-generation chance for change' - Corbyn

A general election triggered by the Brexit crisis will provide a "once-in-a-generation chance" for a change of direction in politics, Jeremy Corbyn will say.

The Labour leader is set to use a speech in Northamptonshire on Monday to set out his vision to rebuild Britain and vow to do “everything necessary” to prevent a no-deal exit.

Mr Corbyn will say a general election could lead to a change on the scale of 1945 or 1979, warning that things “cannot go on as they were before”.

Last week his plan to be installed as a caretaker prime minister to prevent a no-deal Brexit failed to win the support of Tory Remainers and the Liberal Democrats, who he would need on side to succeed.

But he will tell the Pen Green Children’s Centre in Corby that Britain faces even greater problems than crashing out of the EU, and will say that a Labour government would offer the “real change of direction the country needs”.