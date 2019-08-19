Fellow officers pay emotional tributes as donations soar for Pc Andrew Harper's widow and family

Donations have been pouring in for the family and widow of Pc Andrew Harper, who was killed in the line of duty in Berkshire last week.

The newlywed officer died of multiple injuries after he was dragged by a vehicle after attending reports of a robbery in the village of Bradfield Southend on Thursday night.

A fundraising page set up by Thames Valley Police to support Pc Harper's family has already raised more than £140,000.

On the page, it reads: "Police officers all over Thames Valley and the rest of the UK go to work each and every day to do their duty.

"We are courageous, caring and compassionate. We confront danger on a daily basis."