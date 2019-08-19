- ITV Report
Fellow officers pay emotional tributes as donations soar for Pc Andrew Harper's widow and family
Donations have been pouring in for the family and widow of Pc Andrew Harper, who was killed in the line of duty in Berkshire last week.
The newlywed officer died of multiple injuries after he was dragged by a vehicle after attending reports of a robbery in the village of Bradfield Southend on Thursday night.
A fundraising page set up by Thames Valley Police to support Pc Harper's family has already raised more than £140,000.
On the page, it reads: "Police officers all over Thames Valley and the rest of the UK go to work each and every day to do their duty.
"We are courageous, caring and compassionate. We confront danger on a daily basis."
It continues: "We know there is a risk when we put on the uniform but we do so as we are proud to protect the public.
"Sadly on very rare and horrendous occasions a colleague makes the ultimate sacrifice.
"We will ensure that heroism is never forgotten. All our thoughts remain with Andrew’s wife, family, friends and close colleagues."
Thousands have donated including hundreds from the policing community.
Former Cheshire Police officers, Carl and Nicky Bailey, donated and wrote: "Our deepest sympathies go to PC Harper's wife, family, friends and colleagues. This young officer made the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe. We thank you. X"
Ali and Sue, who have 60 years of service between them, donated and commented on Pc Harper's death saying it is "just heartbreaking".
Steve Fairrer, from the Metropolitan Police, wrote: "As a serving Met Officer we face danger on a daily basis, but to lose a colleague from any force in the line of duty is devastating.
"Mine and my family thoughts go out to a brave officers wife and family."
Donations have also flooded into a fundraising page set up by Pc Harper for children suffering with cancer.
He made the page with a £500 target for the 20-mile, 200-obstacle Dirty Weekend race in Peterborough in May next year.
But a deluge of donations has now taken the total amount raised to more than £17,000 in aid of Children with Cancer UK.
He had written: "Nobody deserves to experience the devastating impacts of cancer, but especially not children.
"Thankfully I've never had to experience the effects of child cancer but there are many who are not so lucky.
"Even if only one child benefits then it will be well and truly worth it."