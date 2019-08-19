GP surgeries in England ordered to stop half-day closing

More than a quarter of a million GP appointments will be available as the NHS in England orders surgeries to end the practice of half-day closing.

More than 700 surgeries, or a tenth of England’s total number, are currently thought to shut for part of the week, the NHS has said.

And the service said a small number of surgeries are opening for just 15 hours per week.

Half-day closures meant more than an estimated one million hours of GP time could have been lost last year, the NHS said.