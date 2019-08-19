'I will carry your love with me always': Newlywed wife's touching tribute to killed Pc Andrew Harper

Pc Andrew Harper's wife described him as a hero.

Pc Andrew Harper’s newlywed wife has released a tribute to her “hero” four days after he died while responding to a burglary in Berkshire. The 28-year-old died from multiple injuries after being dragged by a vehicle in the Berkshire village of Bradfield Southend at around 11.30pm on Thursday, August 15. He married his wife Lissie just four weeks ago. Jed Foster, 20, has been charged with Pc Harper's murder, and the theft of a quad bike, and will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. Nine others arrested in connection with the case have been released on bail until September 13.

Pc Andrew Harper was the 'kindest, loveliest' person.

In a tribute shared by police, Lissie said the “lights have dimmed on all of our lives” since her husband died. She wrote: “To my best friend, “The kindest, loveliest, most selfless person you will ever meet. "You were brave, funny, and always there for anyone who needed it. “There is not enough paper in the world to even begin to write a tribute for you, but no one deserves it more. “We had so many plans for the future, you wanted to do it all. "My darling boy I do not know how I will be able to survive without you. “Anyone who was lucky enough to meet you, whether they knew you as Andrew, Andy, Uncle Mann, Harps or PC Harper... to everyone you are a hero. “You had the best sense of humour and never took life too seriously. "You treasured every moment and always had a smile on your face. “I want to be angry that your job took you away from us but I know you loved it and always wanted to keep everyone safe, especially me. "You went the extra mile whenever you could and genuinely cared for everyone.

Lissie said the 'lights have dimmed on all of our lives' since her husband died. Credit: PA

“The lights have dimmed on all of our lives now that you are no longer here, but it’s no surprise that even when you're gone, you're still keeping us all going, knowing that you would tell us to carry on and stay strong. “I can't begin to imagine a life without your silly jokes, size 14 feet, large appetite, big hugs, Sunday roasts, and never faltering positive attitude. "You kept me going if I was down and took care of us all until the last. “Even now I can still hear you nagging me to brush my teeth, get dressed and eat something. "We are all feeling so very lost without you but we are trying to be as brave as you were. “You have so, so many friends my love and everyone loves you. "The messages, support, and kind words about you have been overwhelming and I can't thank everyone enough for that. “You loved music, movies, travel, every animal in the world, messing around with our brothers, and chilling out with our sisters. "You loved our families, every single one.

Pc Andrew Harper loved his job. Credit: Family handout