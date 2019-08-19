Iceland bids farewell to first glacier to lose its status

Iceland has bid farewell to its first glacier to lose its status.

Officials, activists and others made the two-hour hike up a volcano to say goodbye to what was once a glacier.

Previously named Okjökull, it is now just nicknamed OK, minus the Icelandic word for glacier.

Children installed a memorial plaque at the spot of the former glacier, which read: "A letter to the future.

"In the next 200 years all our glaciers are expected to follow the same path.

"This moment is to acknowledge that we know what is happening and what needs to be done. Only you know if we did it.

"August 2019."