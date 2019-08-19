Injured officer sends thoughts and prayers to family of Pc Andrew Harper

Pc Gareth Phillips has sent this thoughts to the family of Pc Andrew Harper. Credit: West Midlands Police/ Family Handout/Thames Valley Police/PA

A police constable who is facing "life-changing injuries" after he was run over by a suspected car thief has sent his thoughts and prayers to the family of Pc Andrew Harper. Pc Gareth Phillips, who has undergone surgery for his injuries and remains seriously ill, could be in hospital for several months after suffering a shattered pelvis, West Midlands Police said. After regaining consciousness, the officer expressed his thanks to the public for their support after the incident but also said his thoughts remained with the Thames Valley Police officer's family.

Pc Gareth Phillips, who was badly injured earlier this month. Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

Pc Harper was killed while responding to reports of a burglary in the Berkshire village of Bradfield Southend at around 11.30pm on August 15. The 28-year-old constable died from multiple injuries after being dragged under a vehicle and possibly hit by a police car. Ten people remain in custody following his death, with officers granted extra time to question suspects.

Pc Andrew Harper and his wife, Lissie, celebrating their wedding four weeks ago. Credit: PA

On Monday, Pc Phillips received a visit from his 13-year-old chocolate labrador, Diesel, as he continued making "small steps in his recovery". The 42-year-old was injured during a traffic stop in Birmingham on August 10 after his police car had been taken. Pc Phillips was then involved in a collision with his vehicle and at one point was pinned beneath the BMW car. Mubashar Hussain appeared in court charged with the traffic officer’s attempted murder, following the incident in Moorcroft Road.

Pc Phillips was visited by his chocolate labrador as he recovered in hospital. Credit: West Midlands Police