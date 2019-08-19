Is it a bike? Is it a plane? Bizarre-looking vehicle stopped on motorway

Police have described stopping one of the strangest vehicles seen on Britain’s roads - a motorbike gaffer-taped to look like a boat.

The odd-looking contraption and its driver were flagged down on a motorway near Bedfordshire on Sunday evening, prompting a somewhat confused tweet from the roads policing unit.

"The most unusual vehicle I’ve stopped on a motorway in my 26 years!

"All checked and in order, although still not convinced I know what it is," the officer in control of the account posted.