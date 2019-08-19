Kayakers 'lucky to be alive' after glacier collapses just metres away

Two kayakers are "lucky to alive" after a huge mass of ice collapsed into the sea just metres away from them in Alaska.

Andrew Hooper, from Texas, was kayaking near Spencer Glacier with a friend when they noticed the ice beginning to break.

Waiting for the bridge to collapse and fall, the pair found themselves too close for comfort when the inevitable happened, with Andrew struck by water and chunks of flying ice.

"It was a few poor decisions that got us into that situation, something that I’m grateful to have seen and survived," Mr Hooper said.