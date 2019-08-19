Man accused of threat against Jewish centre in Ohio detained

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing charges after allegedly making a threat to a Jewish centre in Ohio.

New Middletown police say they arrested James Reardon Jr, at his home in Mahoning County village on Saturday after a threatening post on Instagram.

Police Chief Vincent D’Egidio said Reardon allegedly posted a video of a man shooting a semi-automatic rifle captioned: “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon”, according to WKBN-TV.

Reardon is scheduled to be arraigned by video on Monday in Struthers Municipal Court.