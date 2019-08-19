Russian sailor's 1969 message in a bottle washes up in Alaska

A message in a bottle launched into the sea by a Russian sailor during the Cold War has been found 50 years later on the shores of western Alaska.

Tyler Ivanoff found the handwritten Russian letter early this month while gathering firewood near Shishmaref, about 600 miles northwest of Anchorage, according to KNOM-AM radio.

"I was just gathering firewood," Mr Ivanoff said.

He added: "I just happened to stumble across the bottle, and I noticed it was a green bottle and had a cork top.

"Not really cork, it was a tight cap, and I could see inside the bottle there was a note."