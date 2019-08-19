'Freedom of movement will end on Brexit day if there is no deal' - Number 10

Brexit day, October 31 will spell the end of freedom of movement if no new deal has been achieved with the EU by the time the UK leaves the bloc, Downing Street has said.

The warning follows reports that officials had warned against an immediate change on Brexit day if the UK leaves the European Union without a deal.

It's been reported that Theresa May's government was considering extending freedom of movement rights for EU citizens until 2021

But Number 10 said the system allowing European Union citizens to freely live and work in the UK would “look different”, with changes including tougher checks to prevent foreign criminals entering the country.

Ministers were warned that dramatically changing the system on October 31 could leave the UK facing “another Windrush” – a reference to the immigration scandal which led to Amber Rudd’s downfall as home secretary.

Home Office officials produced a discussion paper for a ministerial no-deal Brexit meeting last week warning that doing so could present a “handling and reputational risk” for the Government, the Times reported.