One of James Bulger’s killers ‘could be freed in weeks’, claims victim’s father

The father of murdered child James Bulger has warned that one of his son’s killers could soon be released from prison with a new identity.

Ralph Bulger has told the Daily Mirror that the “predatory killer” formerly known as Jon Venables will be eligible for parole within weeks.

Two-year-old James Bulger was tortured and killed by Venables and Robert Thompson, who were both aged 10, after they snatched him from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, in February 1993.

Mr Bulger said: “Venables is up for parole any time now, and if it is granted he will be released into the community under a fake name and secret new identity. He is a dangerous, predatory child abuser and killer, and I am terrified he will strike again and harm another child like my James.”