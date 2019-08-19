Gran Canaria 'monster' wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

At least 9,000 people have been evacuated from their homes on Gran Canaria, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, where firefighters are battling a wildfire which has burned more than 23 square miles of land.

The out of control blaze, described by the local fire department as "a monster," is racing across the parched woodlands into Tamadaba Natural Park.

In a press conference on Monday, authorities called the incident "an unprecedented environmental tragedy".