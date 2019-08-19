Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Fallout over leaked no-deal Brexit report leads the front pages

Tory divisions are set to be widening over the leak of the no-deal dossier. Credit: PA/Metro

Tales from the world of politics make the front pages of many papers on Monday.

The Guardian, the Daily Express and Metro lead with reports of divisions within the Conservative Party deepening over the leak of an official document predicting a no-deal Brexit will lead to food, medicine and petrol shortages.

The Daily Telegraph and The Times say Phillip Hammond’s Remainers have been blamed for the no-deal document leak.

The i, however, reports on Michael Gove playing down the importance of the leaked document.

The Independent reports on new Home Office plans for free movement for EU citizens to end on day one of a no-deal Brexit.

The Daily Mirror leads with a story saying James Bulger killer Jon Venables could be freed on parole within weeks, while also highlighting photos concerning Prince Andrew and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The Daily Mail details an NHS crackdown on GP surgeries closing for half-days.

The Sun leads on Strictly dancer Katya Jones splitting from husband Neil.

The Financial Times leads on investors moving into position for a fresh wave of mooted economic stimulus measures from the White House, including tax cuts.

While the Daily Star leads with coming warm weather for the UK.

