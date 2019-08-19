UK rainfall in August already above average – but heatwave on the way

Forecasters say it will be become drier and warmer towards the weekend. Credit: PA

Rainfall across the UK is already above the national average for August, with more on its way ahead of a heatwave this weekend. The Met Office said 94mm of rain has fallen across the UK between August 1 and 17 – about 5% above the national average for the entire month. The wet weather is forecast to clear up in the south of England by the weekend, where temperatures could soar to 29C.

During the first 17 days of August, England experienced 66.7mm of rain, which is 4% below its monthly average of 69.3mm. However, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all saw above-average rainfall during the same period. Met Office spokesman Nicola Maxey said: “We are at the midpoint (of the month), but in some cases, we have seen well above the average rainfall. “Whether we are on track for a record-breaking month is too early to say.”

