UK Weather Forecast: Breezy with sunny spells and scattered locally heavy showers

Today:A breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers, these heavy and possibly thundery in places, particularly across the south and southeast during the afternoon. Driest across eastern Scotland and northeast England with only isolated showers here.

Tonight:Showers dying away for most, although some lingering near northern and western coasts. Parts of Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and far northwestern England may also keep showers throughout the night.

Tuesday:Outbreaks of rain move across Northern Ireland, Wales, western parts of England, and western Scotland later. This rain soon turns showery, with bright spells developing. Elsewhere sunny spells and showers.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Changeable in the north and west with spells of rain and stronger winds, interspersed by showers. Scattered showers further south and east, but becoming drier and warmer here by Friday.