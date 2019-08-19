UK Weather Forecast: Showers easing. It will be a cooler night for many.

This Evening and Tonight:Showers dying away for most, although some lingering near northern and western coasts. Parts of Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and far northwestern England may also keep showers throughout the night. A cool night for many.

Tuesday:Sunshine and showers across Scotland, northern and eastern England, with further showery rain moving slowly across Northern Ireland, Wales, western England and later, western Scotland. Mostly dry in southeast England.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Changeable in the north and west with spells of rain and stronger winds, interspersed by showers. Scattered showers further south and east, but becoming drier and warmer here by Friday.