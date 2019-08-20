Adding vitamin D to flour ‘could prevent millions of cases of deficiency’

The addition of vitamin D to flour could prevent 10 million new cases of deficiency over the next 90 years, researchers say.

Mandatory fortification of wheat flour would be cost-saving and would also significantly reduce the burden on the NHS, the study suggested.

Scientists said the move would prevent 25% of the estimated 40 million new cases of deficiency over the coming nine decades.

The study indicated that offering free vitamin D supplements to targeted groups – including children, the elderly and black, Asian and minority ethnic (Bame) risk groups – would prevent an additional 8% of new cases over the same period.

Researchers from the University of Birmingham said the combination of wheat flour fortification and targeted supplementation would prevent 33% (13.2 million) of cases of vitamin D deficiency.

Fortifying flour with vitamin D alone would save the public purse £65 million by reducing demand for healthcare and treatment for vitamin D deficiency and its complications, according to the study.