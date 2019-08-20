After a thoroughly disappointing August so far - could we be in for a Bank Holiday miracle?
Some areas had gales and a month's worth of rain in just 24 hours and as a summer storm swept in over a week ago.
It might be a surprise to hear that August is statistically the wettest month of the summer (usually due to humid air and thunderstorms).
This August we haven't really had any heat - until now.
After further hefty downpours and lower than average temperatures in the last week - the charts are hinting for settled, drier and warmer conditions - just as we head into the long bank holiday weekend.
There's an indication of temperatures nearer average and topping 25-28C in places - and at this stage, close to 30C come Sunday and Monday.
The perfect blue skies will be lacking with more high cloud than ideal and muggy, humid air - but expect it to feel much more summery again.
Don't give up on August 2019 just yet!