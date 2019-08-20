Home and Away actor Ben Unwin dies aged 41

Former Home and Away actor Ben Unwin has died at the age of of 41.

The cast of the popular Australian soap have paid tribute to the actor who played the rebellious Jesse McGregor between 1996 and 2000 and again from 2002 and 2005.

He was found dead close to Australia's eastern Gold Coast on August 14.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Kimberley Cooper, who played Gypsy Nash in the well-loved series, paid tribute to her former co-star on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of a magazine cover she shared with Unwin, she wrote: "My first TV week cover was with you.

"We had years of laughter, be it giggles on set trying to get through scenes as lovers or doubled over belly laughs at the pubs after work.

"I will be sad for now, but I promise to tell stories of great joy about our times together.

"You forever hold a special place in my heart. Love you Onion."