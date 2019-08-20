Blackout report blames ‘extremely rare and unexpected’ lightning strike

Services were suspended in and out of King's Cross station due to the power cut. Credit: PA

A lightning strike and subsequent unexpected power loss at two plants caused the blackouts earlier this month, which led to more than a million people to lose electricity, an interim report has found. The outages happened almost simultaneously at Hornsea off-shore windfarm and Little Barford gas power station. The scale of generation loss meant the level of "backup" power required under regulations was insufficient to cover the loss, the report from National Grid Electricity System Operator said. The system automatically disconnected customers on the distribution network with about 5% of electricity demand being turned off to protect the other 95%.

The blackout was blamed on an 'extremely rare and unexpected' lightning strike. Credit: PA

“Two almost simultaneous unexpected power losses at Hornsea and Little Barford occurred independently of one another – but each (was) associated with the lightning strike," the interim report said. “As generation would not be expected to trip off or de-load in response to a lightning strike, this appears to represent an extremely rare and unexpected event.” The report said the lightning strike was one of many that hit the grid on the day and strikes are “routinely managed as part of normal system operations”. It said protection systems “operated correctly to clear the lightning strike and the associated voltage disturbance was in line with what was expected”.

Regulator Ofgem said its investigation would examine National Grid's requirements to hold sufficient back-power in the event of a loss in generator supply. Ofgem also said it would be “looking at whether the companies made the right decisions both in the numbers of customers disconnected and whether those customers disconnected were the right ones”. The regulator has the power to fine companies up to 10% of UK turnover. It said it was working with rail authorities to establish why the blackout had a knock-on effect on passengers.

