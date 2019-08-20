New James Bond film to be called No Time To Die

Producers of the next James Bond film have announced the title for the forthcoming release. No Time To Die will be the 25th film in the franchise, starring Daniel Craig as 007 himself. The announcement was made on Tuesday through the film's official Twitter account. The film will be released on April 3, 2020, in the UK.

What can be expected from the film?

Fans of 007 can expect the usual array of super cars, gadgets and glamour. There may be a special star too - a visit to Pinewood Studios by Prince Charles earlier this year reportedly led to the heir being offered a cameo in the franchise.

Prince Charles visited the set of the film earlier this year. Credit: PA

He would follow in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in staring alongside Britain's most famous agent. Her Majesty made an appearance alongside Bond at the opening of the London 2012 Olympics. The film has been shot in Italy, Norway, the UK, and Jamaica - meaning Bond will be truly international for this latest installment.

Daniel Craig as James Bond holding up a gun as he circles the perimeter of a property. Credit: 2019 DANJAQ, MGM. 007 AND RELATED JAMES BOND TRADEMARKS, TM DANJAQ