- ITV Report
New James Bond film to be called No Time To Die
Producers of the next James Bond film have announced the title for the forthcoming release.
No Time To Die will be the 25th film in the franchise, starring Daniel Craig as 007 himself.
The announcement was made on Tuesday through the film's official Twitter account.
The film will be released on April 3, 2020, in the UK.
What can be expected from the film?
Fans of 007 can expect the usual array of super cars, gadgets and glamour.
There may be a special star too - a visit to Pinewood Studios by Prince Charles earlier this year reportedly led to the heir being offered a cameo in the franchise.
He would follow in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in staring alongside Britain's most famous agent.
Her Majesty made an appearance alongside Bond at the opening of the London 2012 Olympics.
The film has been shot in Italy, Norway, the UK, and Jamaica - meaning Bond will be truly international for this latest installment.
In the film, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica when his old friend Felix Leiter, played by Jeffrey Wright, from the CIA turns up asking for help.
A mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading the spy onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
It will be Daniel Craig's final time playing the sleuth, earlier this year producers released a sneak peek of what to expect.