- ITV Report
-
Boris Johnson: Backstop solutions were not properly looked at by previous government
Boris Johnson has claimed solutions to the Northern Irish backstop were not properly looked at by Theresa May's government when preparing for Brexit.
The prime minster told ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand that "solutions can be found for frictionless trade with Northern Ireland" and suggested technological ways around the backstop.
When asked explicitly whether he believed Theresa May didn't make the case for backstop solutions convincingly enough, Mr Johnson said "yes, absolutely".
He said: "What I am saying is that if you look at what the UK government was doing, it was basically reconciled psychologically, emotionally, intellectually to remaining within in the Customs Union and orbit of EU law."
He added: "None (of the solutions) have been properly suggested by the UK and I think it's very important that we cannot agree to a Withdrawal Agreement - the current Withdrawal Agreement - that I have said many times is a dead letter."
Mr Johnson also said Donald Tusk's rejection of his request for the backstop to be removed from the Withdrawal Agreement was "curious".
He said: "I think it's a bit paradoxical that the EU side is talking about us putting up all the barriers, we've made it clear 1000 times we don't want to see any checks on the Northern Irish frontier at all."
Mr Johnson had written to Mr Tusk, setting out his vision to remove the backstop from the Withdrawal Agreement and break the Brexit deadlock.
In Mr Johnson's letter, he said while he wants the UK to leave the EU with a deal, he could not support any withdrawal agreement that "locks the UK, potentially indefinitely, into an international treaty which will bind us into a customs union and which applies large areas of single market legislation in Northern Ireland".
Mr Tusk responded on Twitter, writing: "The backstop is an insurance to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland unless and until an alternative is found.
"Those against the backstop and not proposing realistic alternatives in fact support reestablishing a border. Even if they do not admit it."
Mr Johnson's comments come ahead of meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday and France's Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.
On those meetings, he said: "I'm going to go of course and see if I can explore those ideas with our friends in Germany and France and at the G7 - let's see where we get to. It may be that for now, they stick with the mantra."
He added: "(They say they) can't change a jot or a tittle of the Withdrawal Agreement...let's see how long they stick to that, I think there are plenty of other creative solutions."