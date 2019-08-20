Boris Johnson: Backstop solutions were not properly looked at by previous government

Boris Johnson has claimed solutions to the Northern Irish backstop were not properly looked at by Theresa May's government when preparing for Brexit.

The prime minster told ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand that "solutions can be found for frictionless trade with Northern Ireland" and suggested technological ways around the backstop.

When asked explicitly whether he believed Theresa May didn't make the case for backstop solutions convincingly enough, Mr Johnson said "yes, absolutely".

He said: "What I am saying is that if you look at what the UK government was doing, it was basically reconciled psychologically, emotionally, intellectually to remaining within in the Customs Union and orbit of EU law."

He added: "None (of the solutions) have been properly suggested by the UK and I think it's very important that we cannot agree to a Withdrawal Agreement - the current Withdrawal Agreement - that I have said many times is a dead letter."

Mr Johnson also said Donald Tusk's rejection of his request for the backstop to be removed from the Withdrawal Agreement was "curious".