Five-year-old Foo Fighters' fan delights crowd by dancing on stage

Taylor Blackburn, 5, joins the Foo Fighters on stage in Belfast. Credit: Nikki Blackburn/PA

A five-year-old music fan delighted thousands of Foo Fighters fans when he danced on stage with the band at his first concert. Taylor Blackburn was in attendance at the Belfast Vital gig on Monday with his parents and friends, who all decided to create a sign for him to get frontman Dave Grohl’s attention. The sign worked, with the family invited backstage while Taylor danced in front of thousands of fans.

Taylor’s mother Nikki Blackburn posted a video of him dancing on social media, saying: "Our Taylor's first ever gig. "Thank you to the Foo Fighters and to all the staff and crowd. "You are all so amazing. "Insanely proud of our wee rockstar. "Life long memories made at Vital Belfast last night." She also described Taylor's surprise performance, during the band’s hit All My Life, as "the most amazing experience of his life". "We decided to make a little banner for him," she said. "It said: 'I’m Taylor, aged five, first ever gig' and we thought it would be lovely even if Dave waved at him or just pointed at him.

Taylor Blackburn, named after the band’s drummer, was invited on stage at the gig in Belfast on Monday. Credit: Nikki Blackburn/PA

She continued: "The crowd around us weren’t having that at all. "They were shouting ‘Taylor! Taylor!' "Dave saw the sign and was reading it, and everyone was like ‘Up on stage! Up on stage!’ and that’s how it happened." Security helped the family over the barrier and around to the backstage area, where they were allowed to remain for the rest of the show. Ms Blackburn said: "We have to thank every single person who was around us, the security staff and promoters. "He had the most amazing experience of his life."

Taylor Blackburn said he had an awesome first concert. Credit: Nikki Blackburn/PA