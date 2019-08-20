British diplomat feared 'detained in China' after vanishing on business trip

Simon Cheng Man-kit works at the British Consulate-General in Hong Kong. Credit: Facebook

A British diplomat has reportedly been detained in China after leaving Hong Kong for a business trip. Simon Cheng Man-kit, who works at the British Consulate-General in Hong Kong, is missing after crossing the border for a business event in trip in Shenzhen, according to local media. A Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "We are concerned by reports that a member of our team has been detained while returning to Hong Kong from Shenzhen. "We are providing support to their family and seeking further information from authorities in Guangdong province and Hong Kong." The Hong Kong Free Free Press said the trade and investment officer at the consulate's Scottish Development International had attended a business event in Shenzhen, in south-eastern China, on August 8, but failed to return.

Anti-government demonstrators have clashed with police for weeks. Credit: AP

The HKFP said that Mr Cheng's girlfriend had told news outlet HK01 that he had planned to return to Hong Kong on the same day he left. Mr Cheng is a Hong Kong permanent resident who had studied in Taiwan and the UK and it is not clear whether he held a diplomatic passport or what documents he used to enter China, the HKFP reported. The news amid a weeks of rising tensions on the former British colony, which has witnessed repeated violence clashes between pro-democracy campaigners and riot police. Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she is setting up a “communication platform” to resolve differences in the city after months of anti-government protests. Lam also said the city’s police watchdog will carry out a fact-finding study of the protests and related incidents as it looks into 174 complaints about police behaviour. The movement held a massive but peaceful rally on Sunday after earlier protests had been marked by violence. The government has conditioned dialogue on the leaderless protest movement remaining peaceful. Ms Lam did not say that the communication platform will be used specifically to contact protesters.

Carrie Lam is setting up a 'communication platform' to try to tackle the unrest. Credit: AP