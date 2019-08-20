British teacher and American friend badly burned in petrol station explosion in Cambodia

A British teacher suffered severe burns when a petrol station blew up as she rode past with a friend in Cambodia.

Zoe Eleftheriou, 22, was sat behind American Abigail Alexander on a moped last week in Siem Reap, a resort town in the north-west of the country.

Ms Alexander, 18, was fighting for her life following the blast but her condition is now stable and her family hopes she will be flown back to the States on Wednesday.

Even though the teenager partly shielded Ms Eleftheriou from the explosion, the Brit is still in hospital undergoing daily skin surgery for around an hour at a time.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for both of the victims.

Ms Eleftheriou’s mum Mary has been posting updates on her daughter’s condition on Facebook.