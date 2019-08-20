- ITV Report
-
Charity 'humbled' after Pc Andrew Harper fundraiser exceeds target by 5000%
A charity fundraiser, set up Pc Andrew Harper before he died, has exceeded its fundraising target by more than 5000%.
The 28-year-old - who died after being dragged by a vehicle while responding to reports of a burglary in the Berkshire village of Sulhamstead - set up the page with the intention of raising cash for Children with Cancer UK .
He intended to gather £500 for the charity, by taking part in a 20-mile obstacle course, a target far surpassed following his death.
More than £25,000 worth of donations have been collected on the page and the total is still rising.
Taking into account Gift Aid, the charity will benefit from more than £31,000.
Another campaign, set up by Thames Valley Police Federation, has raised more than £237,000 for Pc Harper's family.
Describing how he intended to raise the funds, Pc Harper wrote on the page: "Personally I have never been much of a runner - the longest I've ever done to date being 10K, however I have decided to run this 20 mile, 200 obstacle course route to try and help save the lives of children with cancer and keep families together.
"Even if only one child benefits then it will be well and truly worth it."
Pc Harper's family previously described him as "loveliest person that you will ever meet".
A statement, released by his newlywed wife on Monday, said the officer was "a hero" and "selfless".
Mark Brider, the Children with Cancer UK's acting chief executive, told ITV News: "First and foremost, our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Pc Harper."
He said the organisation has been "humbled by the amount of money" that has been raised in the officer's name.
He said the charity will speak to Pc Harper's family to see what their wishes are for how the money is spent.
On Tuesday, Jed Foster appeared in court charged with the murder of Pc Harper and the theft of a quad bike.
The 20-year-old, of Pingewood, in Burghfield, near Reading was not asked to enter pleas to the charges and District Judge Davinder Lachhar remanded him in custody until Wednesday, when he will appear at Reading Crown Court.
However, Foster denied any involvement in the killing.
Nine other males, aged between 13 and 30, who were arrested in connection with the case have been bailed until September 13.