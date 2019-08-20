Charity 'humbled' after Pc Andrew Harper fundraiser exceeds target by 5000%

A charity fundraiser, set up Pc Andrew Harper before he died, has exceeded its fundraising target by more than 5000%.

The 28-year-old - who died after being dragged by a vehicle while responding to reports of a burglary in the Berkshire village of Sulhamstead - set up the page with the intention of raising cash for Children with Cancer UK .

He intended to gather £500 for the charity, by taking part in a 20-mile obstacle course, a target far surpassed following his death.

More than £25,000 worth of donations have been collected on the page and the total is still rising.

Taking into account Gift Aid, the charity will benefit from more than £31,000.

Another campaign, set up by Thames Valley Police Federation, has raised more than £237,000 for Pc Harper's family.