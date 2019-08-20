Flying Royals and the latest Brexit twists lead the newspapers

The latest twists and turns over Brexit is the lead in several newspapers. Credit: Twitter/PA

Developments on Brexit dominate several of the nation’s newspapers on Tuesday. The Daily Telegraph and The Times report on Prime Minister Boris Johnson having torn up the Northern Irish backstop and demanding new terms for the UK to leave the EU with a deal in 10 weeks’ time.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian says Mr Johnson has suggested the backstop could be replaced by a new form of “commitments” to prevent a hard Irish border, while the i also leads with news on free-movement restrictions.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent says Mr Johnson is refusing to reveal his no-deal preparations.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun leads with a story alleging auto giant Mercedes spies on drivers of its cars through tracking devices.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror reports on the death of the Yorkshire Ripper hoaxer, John Humble.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail says “poor” social care has driven up emergency admissions of dementia sufferers in NHS hospitals to almost 1,000 per day.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And Metro leads with Elton John’s defence of Harry and Meghan in the face of criticism over the royal couple’s use of private jets.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports on a police chief’s idea to address violent crime in Britain by arming every police officer with a Taser.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times leads with Hong Kong billionaire Victor Li’s purchase of Greene King.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Star leads with a report that “crazed seagulls” have forced frightened Britons to call the police.