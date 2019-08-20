- ITV Report
‘Great mattress migration' stuns US swimming pool-goers
Dozens of mattresses have been filmed tumbling and bouncing towards a swimming pool in Denver, Colorado.
In the bizarre video, a strong wind blew the mattresses -which had been set up for an outdoor cinema event - across a field and towards a nearby community swimming pool.
Some of the inflatable mattresses ended up in the pool.
Robb Manes, who captured the moment, dubbed it: “The great mattress migration of 2019.”
Mr Manes said: “We were hanging out at the pool when, suddenly, a mattress flew into the fenced-in area.
"When a second and third one came in, we stood up, grabbed my camera, and this is what we saw."
People were seen attempting to catch the bouncing mattresses, however some managed to evade capture and enter the gated pool area.