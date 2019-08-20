‘Great mattress migration' stuns US swimming pool-goers

Dozens of mattresses have been filmed tumbling and bouncing towards a swimming pool in Denver, Colorado.

In the bizarre video, a strong wind blew the mattresses -which had been set up for an outdoor cinema event - across a field and towards a nearby community swimming pool.

Some of the inflatable mattresses ended up in the pool.

Robb Manes, who captured the moment, dubbed it: “The great mattress migration of 2019.”