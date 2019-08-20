Resigning Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte asked to stay on as caretaker

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has asked Giuseppe Conte to stay on as a caretaker leader, following the Prime Minister's resignation.

As he announced his resignation in Italy's parliament, Mr Conte blamed the collapse of his government on his anti-migrant interior minister, who triggered a political crisis to try to force early elections.

Addressing the Senate, Mr Conte blasted Matteo Salvini for setting in motion a "dizzying spiral of political and financial instability" by essentially pulling the plug on the government.

Mr Salvini's right-wing League party sought a no-confidence vote against Mr Conte earlier this month, a stunningly bold move for the government's junior coalition partner.

Mr Conte, a lawyer with no political experience who was tapped to break a post-election stalemate last year, handed his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella at the presidential palace.

President Mattarella - who is head of state - has said he will hold talks with the constantly clashing coalition government about Italy's future, including exploring options that may involve forming a coalition that has the support of a new majority in parliament.

If the collaboration proves impossible, the president will dissolve parliament and call for an early election, which could happen as early as October.

In the coming months, the government will also need to make budget cuts to keep in line with EU financial regulations, something closely monitored by Brussels.