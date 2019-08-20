Man, 20, denies involvement in 'horrific murder' of Pc Andrew Harper

A man accused of killing a police officer while he investigated a burglary has denied any involvement in his "horrific murder".

Jed Foster, 20, is charged over the death of 28-year-old newlywed Pc Andrew Harper on Thursday evening in the village of Sulhamstead in Berkshire.

Foster appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with his murder and theft of a quad bike.

Foster stood in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit in front of a packed public gallery to confirm his name, date of birth and address during a hearing which lasted around three minutes.

Foster, of Pingewood, in Burghfield, near Reading was not asked to enter pleas to the charges and District Judge Davinder Lachhar remanded him in custody until Wednesday, when he will appear at Reading Crown Court.