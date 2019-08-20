New railcard for teenagers goes on sale

A new railcard giving teenagers half-price train travel goes on sale on Tuesday. Holders of the 16-17 Saver will pay child fares for journeys in England and Wales despite being older than 15. The railcard can be purchased online from 9am and used to save money on travel from September 2, ahead of the new academic year. Train operators believe passengers will save an average of £186 per year on journeys to school, college, work and leisure trips by using the 16-17 Saver.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The 50% reduction will apply to most fares, including peak, off-peak and season tickets. The railcard costs £30 and will be valid for one year, or until the passenger’s 18th birthday if that comes earlier. But discounted season tickets can continue to be used for up to four months after a customer turns 18. After a child’s 16th birthday they have previously only been able to save a third on rail fares by purchasing a 16-25 Railcard, but even this saving is not applicable to season tickets.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Office of Rail and Road figures show that, between January 1995 – around the time the network was privatised – and January 2019, average fares increased in real terms by 21%. Regulated fares including season tickets will increase by up to 2.8% next year. Robert Nisbet, director of nations and regions at industry body the Rail Delivery Group, said: “Switching to a new college is a time of great change and brings new independence for young people. “This new 16-17 Saver will offer real money saving benefits to 1.2 million 16 to 17-year-olds and their families.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.