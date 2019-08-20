Plans for anti-sex toilets in seaside town ‘submitted in error’

A council has said plans for public toilets in a seaside town – with design features to deter vandalism, sexual activity and rough sleeping – were submitted in “error”.

Plans for the toilets in Porthcawl’s Griffin Park included weight-sensitive floors and alarm features.

A design and access statement submitted to Bridgend County Borough Council included water jets, set cubical use time to deter rough sleeping, and graffiti-resistant walls and floors.

Weight-sensitive floors would ensure only one user could be in a cubicle at a time, to safeguard against “inappropriate sexual activity and vandalism”.

But Porthcawl Town Council has since said the plans were “misinterpreted” and the toilets will be of “traditional construction”.